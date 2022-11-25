No. 20 UCLA 72, Jackson St. 60

Woodard 2-4 0-0 4, Jackson 4-9 2-2 10, Boler 5-10 4-4 14, Luckett 2-6 0-0 4, Martino 2-10 5-7 9, Hickmon 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, White 4-7 1-4 9, Breland 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 3-14 3-4 10, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 15-21 60
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason