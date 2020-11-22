Southern Cal 3 21 6 3 33
Utah 3 14 0 0 17
First Quarter

UTH_FG Redding 36, 9:07.

USC_FG Lewis 35, 5:17.

Second Quarter

USC_Malepeai 2 run (Lewis kick), 14:04.

UTH_Sewell 23 fumble return (Redding kick), 11:53.

USC_Vaughns 8 pass from Slovis (Lewis kick), 9:28.

USC_Krommenhoek 10 pass from Slovis (Lewis kick), 5:45.

UTH_Nacua 7 pass from Bentley (Redding kick), :49.

Third Quarter

USC_FG Lewis 24, 9:32.

USC_FG Lewis 43, 4:47.

Fourth Quarter

USC_FG Lewis 47, 1:03.

___

USC UTH
First downs 18 17
Rushes-yards 31-93 28-111
Passing 264 216
Comp-Att-Int 24-35-1 19-34-3
Return Yards 32 18
Punts-Avg. 4-43.8 4-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-49 6-52
Time of Possession 30:41 29:19

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southern Cal, Malepeai 20-62, Christon 5-55, Carr 1-(minus 3), Slovis 5-(minus 21). Utah, Jordan 7-32, Wilmore 10-30, Brumfield 5-28, Bentley 4-24, Bernard 1-8, Rising 1-(minus 11).

PASSING_Southern Cal, Slovis 24-35-1-264. Utah, Rising 3-6-1-45, Bentley 16-28-2-171.

RECEIVING_Southern Cal, McCoy 5-66, St.Brown 5-53, Vaughns 4-62, Malepeai 4-14, London 3-45, Krommenhoek 3-24. Utah, Br.Kuithe 4-23, Enis 3-42, Nacua 3-29, B.Thompson 2-48, Brumfield 2-7, Jordan 1-21, Fotheringham 1-15, Kincaid 1-14, Vele 1-9, Bernard 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.