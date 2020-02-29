No. 20 South Dakota women get perfect Summit League

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy scored 17 points, Taylor Frederick added 15 and No. 20 South Dakota rolled to its second undefeated Summit League season and school-record 27th win with a 76-47 win over North Dakota on Saturday.

Reserves Monica Arens and Hannah Sjerven added 11 points apiece for the Coyotes (27-2, 16-0), who posted the only other perfect season in conference history in 2017-18. South Dakota won 26 regular-season games in 2007-08 and last year.

Jaclyn Jarnot scored eight points for North Dakota (15-14, 6-10), which shot 29% and had 23 turnovers.

South Dakota, only leading by five at halftime, took over by outscoring North Dakota 28-8 in the third quarter. The Coyotes were 11 of 16, making both of their 3-pointers while the Fighting Hawks were 3 of 17, missing all four of their shots from distance.

Arens had all 11 of her points in the third. Duffy finished with seven rebounds and five assists. The Coyotes average margin of victory in league games was 32 points.

