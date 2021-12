CHICAGO (AP) — Maya Dodson scored 28 points with eight rebounds and Maddy Westbeld scored 22 and 20th-ranked Notre Dame held off DePaul for a 91-86 win on Wednesday night.

Dodson finished 13-for-21 shooting and grabbed seven offensive rebounds. Westbeld went 7 for 10 and missed only two of 10 free throws and Olivia Miles scored 20 distributing eight assists and six rebounds. Anaya Peoples grabbed nine rebounds; five on the offensive for the Irish (11-2).