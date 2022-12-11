No. 20 Maryland 85, No. 6 UConn 78

Edwards 12-19 1-2 25, Bettencourt 1-3 0-0 2, Ducharme 5-11 2-3 13, Griffin 3-9 6-6 12, Lopez-Senechal 5-8 4-4 16, Patterson 5-7 0-0 10, DeBerry 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-58 13-15 78
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason