No. 20 Gonzaga 78, Santa Clara 61

Pollerd 4-10 1-2 10, Edmanson 3-4 0-0 7, Heal 6-14 2-2 14, Hiraki 2-8 0-0 4, Pritchard 2-4 4-4 8, Grigoropoulou 0-0 0-0 0, Cadee 0-4 0-0 0, Hudgins 3-9 0-0 8, Maldonado 2-6 2-2 7, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 23-60 9-10 61
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason