No. 20 Arizona 75, No. 18 Baylor 54

Martinez 4-9 0-0 8, Reese 5-10 3-6 13, Fields 3-8 0-0 8, Loville 6-12 0-0 16, Pellington 6-9 6-6 18, Nnaji 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Conner 1-3 0-0 3, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 29-61 9-12 75
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason