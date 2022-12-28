No. 2 UConn 74, Villanova 66

Dixon 6-14 5-6 18, Slater 3-10 3-3 10, Arcidiacono 0-1 2-2 2, Armstrong 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 9-15 3-3 23, Longino 1-2 4-4 7, Whitmore 3-7 0-0 6, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Hausen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 17-18 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason