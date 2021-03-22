No. 2 Texas A&M avoids historic upset 84-80 over No. 15 Troy JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 9:47 p.m.
1 of12 Texas A&M guard Aaliyah Wilson (2) shoots over Troy guard Janiah Sandifer (10) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Troy guard Sharonica Hartsfield (22) is defended by Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones (31) looks to score against Troy during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Troy forward Alexus Dye shoots over Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones (31) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells shoots over Troy guard Shawnta Shaw (2) and guard Tiyah Johnson during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson (40) looks for the basket over Troy forward Alexus Dye during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Texas A&M guard Jordan Nixon (5) and guard Destiny Pitts (3) celebrate scoring against Troy during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson, top, blocks Troy forward Alexus Dye from the rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M coach Gary Blair watched one historic upset in the NCAA Tournament from up close. He was nearly part of one 23 years later.
Blair, who was with his former Arkansas program watching No. 16 seed Harvard upend No. 1 Stanford in 1988 in what is still the biggest upset in tournament history, had to coax his Aggies to a wild 84-80 first-round win over No. 15 Troy on Monday night.