No. 2 Stanford 98, Pacific 44

Brink 1-4 3-3 5, Iriafen 7-7 1-1 15, Emma-Nnopu 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 3-11 1-2 7, Jump 5-6 0-0 14, Belibi 2-2 1-2 5, Prechtel 4-5 0-0 11, Betts 4-6 0-2 8, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Lepolo 3-4 0-0 6, Nivar 1-2 4-4 7, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 3-5 0-0 7, Demetre 1-4 0-0 3, Harriel 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 38-65 10-14 98
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason