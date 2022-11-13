No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47

Brink 4-6 3-6 12, Iriafen 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 7-8 2-4 17, Jump 3-5 0-0 8, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 4-7 2-2 10, Prechtel 1-2 0-0 2, Betts 3-5 2-2 8, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 2-4 0-0 5, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 0-1 2-2 2, Demetre 3-5 0-0 7, Harriel 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 35-59 11-16 87
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason