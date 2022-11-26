No. 2 Stanford 87, Grambling St. 50

Gardner 3-5 3-4 11, Blake 1-6 0-0 2, Maples 4-9 3-4 13, Morrow 3-10 1-2 8, Saxon 0-6 0-0 0, Plater 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 2-6 0-0 5, Chairs 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Christian 0-1 0-0 0, Eniafe 0-0 0-0 0, McLaurin 2-5 2-2 6, Totals 17-53 9-12 50
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason