No. 2 Stanford 86, San Diego St. 48

Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Villalobos 3-7 1-2 7, Barcello 0-2 0-0 0, Crain 3-9 2-4 9, Staples 3-10 0-0 7, Grizelj 0-0 0-0 0, Prohaska 1-4 2-2 4, Ramos 1-5 1-2 4, Fiso 4-8 0-1 9, Pepe 1-6 1-2 4, Totals 18-57 7-13 48
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason