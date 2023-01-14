No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 8 UCLA 59

Brink 4-9 4-6 12, Iriafen 4-7 1-2 9, Jones 6-18 4-6 16, Jump 3-7 0-0 8, Lepolo 2-4 2-2 8, Belibi 1-3 0-0 2, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 3, Betts 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 2-3 4-4 9, Nivar 1-1 0-0 2, Bosgana 1-3 0-0 3, Demetre 0-1 0-0 0, Harriel 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 15-20 72
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason