No. 2 Stanford 72, No. 21 Creighton 59

Ronsiek 4-11 1-2 11, Jensen 6-14 4-4 18, Maly 3-14 0-0 9, Mogensen 2-7 1-2 6, Saunders 2-4 3-5 7, Bachelor 0-1 1-2 1, Lockett 0-0 0-0 0, Townsend 0-0 0-0 0, Brake 1-2 0-0 2, Horan 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 20-56 10-15 59
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason