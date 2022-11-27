No. 2 Stanford 68, Hawaii 39

Brink 4-10 7-7 15, Iriafen 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 3-12 5-5 11, Jump 1-7 0-0 3, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 0-1 0-0 0, Prechtel 6-10 0-0 17, Betts 1-2 1-4 3, Emma-Nnopu 1-2 0-0 2, Nivar 2-2 0-0 5, Bosgana 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 1-4 0-0 2, Harriel 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 13-16 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason