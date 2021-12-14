No. 2 Duke shakes off rust, routs South Carolina State MITCHELL NORTHAM, Associated Press Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 10:46 p.m.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 19 points as No. 2 Duke cruised past South Carolina State 103-62 on Tuesday night.
In 21 minutes of play off the bench, Griffin connected on 7 of 8 shots and tallied four rebounds and four assists. He was one of six Blue Devils to score in double digits. Trevor Keels had 14 points, Joey Baker scored 13 points, and Paolo Banchero had in 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
MITCHELL NORTHAM