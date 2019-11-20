No. 2 Baylor women win 1st true test 58-46 over No. 22 USF

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nalyssa Smith added 12 points and No. 2 Baylor survived its first true test this season. The defending national champion Lady Bears finally pulled away late in a 58-46 win over No. 22 South Florida on Tuesday night.

After winning their first three games by an average margin of nearly 71 points, the Lady Bears (4-0) had only a one-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Egbo made her second start in place of preseason AP All-America post Lauren Cox, who is out with a right foot injury. There is no timetable for the return of the 6-foot-4 senior.

Bethy Mununga led South Florida (4-1) with her fourth double-double this season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Elisa Pinzan scored 14 points with four 3-pointers.

Te’a Cooper also had 12 points for the Lady Bears and Juicy Landrum had 10, including their only 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the game.

South Florida tied the game at 15-15 early in the second quarter before Baylor scored 10 in a row, including five by Cooper.

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, right, looks to the basket over South Florida forward Bethy Mununga, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, right, looks to the basket over South Florida forward Bethy Mununga, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Photo: Rod Aydelotte, AP Photo: Rod Aydelotte, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close No. 2 Baylor women win 1st true test 58-46 over No. 22 USF 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BIG PICTURE

South Florida: The Bulls faced their second ranked Big 12 opponent this year, having defeated then-No. 15 Texas 64-57 on Nov. 8. ... Enna Pehadzic, who came into the game with a team-high 15.1 points a game, was limited to only three points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have a 33-game winning streak, plus have won 43 in a row at home overall and 53 consecutive non-conference games at home. ... The Bulls defense proved to be a challenge Baylor, which turned the ball over 18 times, nearly five more than its average, and got outrebounded 35-33. Baylor also shot poorly from the free throw line, going 25-for-39.

UP NEXT

South Florida hosts Saint Francis on Sunday before going to Mexico to play in the Cancun Challenge over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Baylor concludes its five-game home stand against Lamar on Thursday, then goes to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play in the Paradise Jam over Thanksgiving.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25