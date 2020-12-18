No. 7 Baylor women 136-43 over NSU for 60th home win in row Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 9:24 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kim Mulkey knows No. 7 Baylor needs to play these early-season non-conference games, even though practices for the Lady Bears are often much more competitive.
NaLyssa Smith matched a career high with 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting to lead six players scoring in double figures in a 136-43 win over Northwestern State on Friday, extending the Lady Bears’ national-best home winning streak to 60 games. They came up four points short of their school scoring record set four years ago.