WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor is set to resume the season Feb. 23 following a six-game hiatus that started because of COVID-19 protocols and there is plenty of uncertainty over the rest of the regular season.

The Bears are scheduled to play Iowa State at home after the Big 12 announced the postponement of Saturday's home game against Oklahoma State. The conference didn't specify whether the Oklahoma State postponement was over COVID-19 issues or the wintry weather affecting Texas.