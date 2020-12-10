No. 2 Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52
Kensmil 5-7 0-3 10, Solomon 2-3 0-5 4, Johnson 4-7 3-5 11, Kachelries 3-9 3-4 10, Ware 1-6 2-2 4, Hawkins 0-2 2-2 2, Antwi-Boasiako 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 1-1 0-0 2, Heckard 1-3 3-4 5, Elliott 0-0 2-2 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniel 1-1 0-0 2, Hyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 15-27 52.
Thamba 1-1 2-2 4, Butler 3-7 4-4 12, Mitchell 4-6 2-2 11, Teague 2-6 5-5 9, Vital 2-6 0-0 4, Flagler 4-7 3-4 14, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5-6 3-4 13, Cryer 1-3 3-4 6, Mayer 3-6 2-2 10, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-2 0-0 0, Paterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 24-27 83.
Halftime_Baylor 38-22. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 1-9 (Kachelries 1-5, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Antwi-Boasiako 0-2), Baylor 9-20 (Flagler 3-5, Butler 2-3, Mayer 2-3, Mitchell 1-2, Cryer 1-3, Vital 0-1, Teague 0-3). Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 32 (Solomon 7), Baylor 25 (Vital, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 6). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 4 (Johnson 2), Baylor 20 (Butler, Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 26, Baylor 22.