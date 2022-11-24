No. 19 UCLA 100, Pepperdine 53

Coulibaly 3-5 0-0 6, Lewis 4-8 1-2 10, Porter 1-6 0-0 2, Mallette 5-13 0-0 13, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 8, Zidek 5-14 2-3 13, Moore 0-3 1-2 1, Pitre 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 4-7 53.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason