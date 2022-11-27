No. 19 Texas 74, Princeton 50

Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Morton 0-2 0-0 0, Chen 6-16 1-1 15, Cunningham 3-11 2-2 10, Stone 2-8 2-2 7, Emsbo 0-1 0-0 0, Connolly 0-3 0-0 0, St. Rose 3-8 3-4 9, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Nweke 2-3 4-5 9, Thiers 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 16-57 12-14 50
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason