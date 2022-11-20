No. 19 Maryland 73, No. 17 Baylor 68

Masonius 3-8 2-2 8, Briggs 0-2 0-0 0, Meyers 5-13 0-0 13, Miller 11-21 8-10 32, Pinzan 4-6 0-0 9, Alexander 2-4 0-0 5, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Sellers 1-2 3-4 6, Totals 26-57 13-16 73
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason