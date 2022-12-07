No. 19 Baylor 91, Texas-Arlington 36

Jacobs 1-3 2-2 4, Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Goudeau 2-10 0-0 5, Reniya Jones 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-9 0-0 2, Gipson 2-5 2-5 6, Ringenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Benjamin 0-9 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 3-6 0-0 8, SanFilippo 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 1-2 4, Totals 13-50 6-11 36
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason