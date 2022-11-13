No. 19 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 47

Tess Amundsen 2-6 6-6 10, Duchemin 4-11 2-2 10, Spriggs 3-3 1-4 7, Jackson 3-9 6-10 12, Tu'ua 0-3 1-4 1, Laney Amundsen 0-2 0-0 0, De Jesus 1-1 0-0 2, Olivia Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Nikishina 1-1 0-0 2, Givens 0-1 0-0 0, Fourie 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Smith 1-7 0-0 3, Totals 15-44 16-26 47
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason