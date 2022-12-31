No. 18 TCU 67, Texas Tech 61

Batcho 1-1 0-2 2, Obanor 2-7 2-4 6, Harmon 4-14 3-6 13, Isaacs 6-14 0-0 17, Tyson 3-6 2-2 8, Washington 1-3 1-1 3, Allen 4-5 1-3 9, Jennings 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 9-18 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason