No. 18 TCU 103, Cent. Arkansas 57

Cooper 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 2-11 3-4 8, Olowokere 3-11 1-2 9, Kayouloud 5-6 3-3 14, Klintman 0-7 0-0 0, Bounds 1-4 1-4 3, Reeves 3-8 0-0 8, Daughtery 4-6 0-1 10, Cato 1-5 0-0 2, Kirsipuu 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniel 1-3 1-2 3, Munson 0-2 0-0 0, South 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 9-16 57.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason