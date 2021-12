PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sydney Parrish and Sedona Prince combined to score 48 points as the No. 18 Oregon women held off a late Portland rally to earn a 62-59 victory Saturday night.

Haylee Andrews' layup with 7 seconds left pulled the Pilots within three, 62-59, but her 3-point attempt following an Alex Fowler steal did not fall at the buzzer.