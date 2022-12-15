No. 18 Baylor 93, Tennessee St. 27

Cole 1-3 0-0 2, McCullough 2-3 0-2 4, Adams 1-9 0-0 3, Haynes-Overton 0-7 0-0 0, Parker 0-7 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Malone 1-4 0-2 2, Muhammad 0-1 2-2 2, Regalado 3-5 0-0 6, Shannon 2-11 0-0 4, Suarez-Tudela 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Westbrook 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 12-56 2-6 27
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason