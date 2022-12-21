No. 18 Arizona 78, Texas-Arlington 59

Martinez 5-7 3-4 13, Reese 4-12 1-2 10, Fields 2-5 4-6 10, Loville 3-7 1-2 8, Pellington 5-8 0-0 10, Nnaji 1-1 4-6 6, Clark 2-2 0-0 4, Conner 2-5 0-0 5, Gilbert 3-8 0-1 6, Hylton 2-5 0-0 4, Pueyo 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 30-63 13-21 78
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason