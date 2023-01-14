No. 17 TCU 82, Kansas St. 68

Johnson 7-16 4-4 18, Tomlin 4-7 0-0 8, Iyiola 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 2-8 0-0 4, Nowell 6-14 2-2 16, Sills 2-3 0-0 5, Massoud 2-7 0-0 6, Greene 5-7 0-1 11. Totals 28-65 6-7 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason