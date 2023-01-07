No. 16 Duke 65, Boston College 64

Mitchell 4-6 6-7 14, Whitehead 6-12 2-2 18, Filipowski 5-14 5-5 15, Young 2-5 3-3 7, Proctor 2-10 0-0 6, Blakes 1-3 0-0 2, Lively 1-1 1-2 3, Grandison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 17-19 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason