No. 16 Coastal Carolina holds on to beat Buffalo 28-25 JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press Sep. 18, 2021 Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 3:41 p.m.
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, Shermari Jones ran for 149 yards and another score, and No. 16 Coastal Carolina held on to beat Buffalo 28-25 on Saturday for its first road win of the season.
McCall, who entered the day leading the nation in passing efficiency and completion rate, was 13-of-19 passing for 232 yards with his first interception of the season.
