No. 15 UCLA 68, UC Santa Barbara 57

Bessoir 2-4 1-2 7, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Conti 3-8 0-0 6, Osborne 7-9 2-4 19, Rice 7-11 0-0 14, Jaquez 5-7 1-2 12, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 1-8 0-1 2, Totals 28-57 6-11 68
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason