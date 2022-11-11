No. 15 Oklahoma 97, SMU 74

Embry 5-8 9-10 20, Wilkinson 5-14 2-2 12, Bradley 2-9 1-2 7, Jones 0-4 3-3 3, Smith 6-16 4-4 19, Brow 1-5 0-0 2, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Pitts 1-1 2-2 4, Peterson 1-2 3-5 5, Rufus 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 24-28 74
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason