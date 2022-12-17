No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90

Timme 12-18 5-8 29, Watson 7-13 2-3 17, Bolton 4-11 2-2 11, Hickman 5-8 2-2 13, Strawther 5-9 0-1 11, Smith 5-6 0-1 12, Sallis 0-2 2-2 2, Gregg 1-1 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-70 13-19 100.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason