No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34, Appalachian St. 23
|Appalachian St.
|7
|10
|3
|3
|—
|23
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|3
|12
|13
|—
|34
APP_Peoples 1 run (Staton kick), 11:40.
CC_Likely 75 pass from McCall (kick failed), 11:29.
CC_FG Biscardi 51, 10:50.
APP_FG Staton 44, 4:57.
APP_Wells 25 pass from Z.Thomas (Staton kick), :09.
CC_McCall 62 run (pass failed), 14:11.
APP_FG Staton 36, 10:55.
CC_Marable 19 pass from McCall (run failed), 6:21.
APP_FG Staton 45, 11:47.
CC_White 3 run (run failed), 2:24.
CC_Strong 38 interception return (Biscardi kick), 1:20.
___
|APP
|CC
|First downs
|22
|17
|Rushes-yards
|46-204
|34-169
|Passing
|211
|200
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-30-3
|12-21-0
|Return Yards
|88
|26
|Punts-Avg.
|1-36.0
|3-42.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-51
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|33:50
|26:10
___
RUSHING_Appalachian St., Peoples 27-178, Noel 11-46, Z.Thomas 8-(minus 20). Coastal Carolina, McCall 14-69, Marable 5-65, White 8-21, Sh.Jones 4-11, Payton 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Appalachian St., Z.Thomas 17-29-3-211, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Coastal Carolina, McCall 12-21-0-200.
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., T.Hennigan 5-40, Mal.Williams 3-79, Virgil 3-22, Wells 2-41, Davis 2-15, Noel 1-9, Pearson 1-5. Coastal Carolina, Likely 3-118, Heiligh 3-37, Marable 3-9, Denmark 2-21, Ka.Brown 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Staton 50.