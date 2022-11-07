No. 14 TCU 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72

Greene 4-8 1-1 13, Plet 2-5 0-2 4, Doss 9-19 3-4 25, Milton 2-10 3-3 7, Curry 3-9 0-0 8, Harris 3-5 0-0 8, Lewis 2-4 0-0 5, Ware 1-3 0-0 2, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 7-10 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason