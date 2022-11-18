No. 13 Auburn 72, Texas Southern 56

Barnes 4-8 4-4 12, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 3-9 2-4 8, Henry 4-18 2-2 11, Mortle 4-6 1-2 9, Nicholas 6-15 1-2 13, Marin 0-1 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 1-2 1, O'Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Farooq 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-61 11-16 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason