No. 12 North Carolina 75, TCU 48

Cravens 0-3 0-0 0, Fisher 3-6 2-2 10, Godfrey 1-10 2-4 4, Makolo 2-6 1-1 5, Taiwo 4-10 4-4 15, Ibeh 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-2 0-0 0, Bradley 2-9 0-0 6, Goetz 2-6 2-2 8, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 14-56 11-13 48

NORTH CAROLINA (2-0)

Poole 4-6 2-4 10, Hodgson 1-6 4-4 7, Kelly 4-12 4-5 12, Todd-Williams 5-10 2-3 14, Ustby 6-10 2-4 14, Tshitenge 1-3 0-2 2, Paris 2-8 0-0 4, Adams 5-7 0-0 10, Zelaya 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 29-64 14-22 75

TCU 17 7 6 18 48
North Carolina 15 15 27 18 75

3-Point Goals_TCU 9-24 (Fisher 2-4, Godfrey 0-2, Makolo 0-1, Taiwo 3-8, Manumaleuga 0-2, Bradley 2-3, Goetz 2-4), North Carolina 3-18 (Hodgson 1-5, Kelly 0-1, Todd-Williams 2-5, Ustby 0-1, Paris 0-5, Zelaya 0-1). Assists_TCU 8 (Fisher 4), North Carolina 13 (Kelly 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_TCU 30 (Cravens 5), North Carolina 47 (Poole 8). Total Fouls_TCU 25, North Carolina 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,015.

