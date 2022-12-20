No. 12 Baylor 58, Northwestern St. 48

Wilmore 0-0 0-0 0, J.Black 6-22 0-0 17, Hampton 2-4 0-2 4, Haney 3-8 0-0 8, Sharp 7-18 3-4 17, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Kuath 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, McDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Prim 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 3-6 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason