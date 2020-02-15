No. 12 Arizona women get 20th victory, beat Washington 64-53

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter when No. 12 Arizona pulled away from Washington for a 64-53 victory Friday night for the Wildcats' 20th win.

Helena Pueyo had four 3-pointers and 14 points for the Wildcats (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12), who have won seven of their last eight games. Cate Reese had 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds, Amari Carter scored 10 points and Sam Thomas blocked a career-high six shots.

The Wildcats shot 49% and made half of their 18 3-point attempts.

Leading 32-26 at halftime, Arizona used a 9-0 run in the third to go ahead by double figures. Another 9-0 surge gave the Wildcats their largest lead of 19 with just under four minutes left in the game.

Amber Melgoza scored 22 points for the Huskies (11-13, 3-10), her 37th career 20-point game. Darcy Reese and Mai-loni Henson added 10 points each.

Arizona, then ranked No. 21, won at Washington 66-58 on Jan. 19.

