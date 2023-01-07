No. 11 Virginia 73, Syracuse 66

Bell 3-3 0-0 8, Ajak 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 2-5 0-0 4, Girard 6-17 2-2 19, Mintz 7-14 3-4 18, Brown 3-6 4-6 10, Taylor 3-7 1-2 7, Hima 0-2 0-1 0, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 10-15 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason