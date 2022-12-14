No. 11 LSU 88, Lamar 42

Weems 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 1-6 1-2 3, Adams 5-17 4-4 14, Dean 6-15 1-2 15, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Imevbore 0-1 2-2 2, Galloway 0-0 0-0 0, Bernard 0-3 0-0 0, Craft 1-1 0-0 2, McQueen 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-53 8-10 42
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason