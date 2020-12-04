https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/No-11-Kentucky-60-Kansas-St-49-15775006.php
No. 11 Kentucky 60, Kansas St. 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|35
|7-15
|1-2
|7-12
|2
|2
|16
|McKinney
|32
|2-5
|1-2
|4-8
|1
|4
|5
|Green
|23
|1-2
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|7
|Howard
|37
|3-14
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|8
|Patterson
|31
|5-11
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|1
|11
|Owens
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Benton
|28
|4-10
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|11
|Hunt
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|9-12
|16-40
|10
|11
|60
Percentages: FG 37.097, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Benton 2-6, Edwards 1-2, Green 1-2, Patterson 1-4, Howard 0-7, Owens 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards 1, McKinney 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Howard 4, Benton 3, Edwards 2, Patterson 1)
Steals: 13 (Edwards 4, Benton 3, McKinney 2, Howard 2, Green 1, Patterson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Macke
|27
|3-6
|1-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|8
|Lee
|4
|0-1
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Carr
|33
|5-14
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|15
|Ebert
|35
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|3
|Goodson
|31
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Ray
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Goodrich
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Ranke
|27
|5-12
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|2
|12
|Lauterbach
|17
|1-2
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|5-9
|8-32
|11
|12
|49
Percentages: FG 36.735, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carr 4-9, Ranke 2-7, Macke 1-2, Ebert 1-1, Goodson 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr 1, Ray 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Macke 4, Goodson 4, Ebert 3, Carr 2, Ranke 2, Team 2, Lauterbach 1)
Steals: 4 (Goodson 3, Ranke 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kentucky
|14
|11
|18
|17
|—
|60
|Kansas St.
|16
|11
|14
|8
|—
|49
A_502
Officials_Brian Garland, Metta Christensen, Doug Knight
