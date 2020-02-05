No. 11 Auburn edges Arkansas 79-76 in OT

Recommended Video:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas 79-76 on Tuesday night, overcoming a 40-point game by Mason Jones.

Arkansas (16-6, 4-5 SEC) led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers (20-2, 7-2) closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.

Jones had scored over 30 points in three straight games.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers were only 8 of 31 from behind the 3-point line, but were still able to emerge with a win in front of a hostile road crowd.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks announced pregame that sophomore guard Isaiah Joe will be out indefinitely after having right knee arthroscopic debridement surgery Tuesday due to recurring inflammation. An already thin rotation gets even thinner for Eric Musselman.

UP NEXT

Auburn will host No. 18 LSU at Auburn Arena.

Auburn's J'Von McCormick (55) tries to get past Arkansas defender Adrio Bailey, right during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. Auburn's J'Von McCormick (55) tries to get past Arkansas defender Adrio Bailey, right during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo: Michael Woods, AP Photo: Michael Woods, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close No. 11 Auburn edges Arkansas 79-76 in OT 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Arkansas travels to Missouri. It will be the first of two meetings in February, with the Tigers playing in Fayetteville on Feb. 22.