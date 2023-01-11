No. 10 Texas 79, No. 17 TCU 75

Miller 10-12 0-1 21, O'Bannon 3-6 0-0 8, Lampkin 2-7 0-0 4, Baugh 3-10 3-3 9, Miles 6-11 4-5 16, Cork 2-3 4-4 8, Coles 2-6 2-3 7, Wells 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-16 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason