No. 10 NC State 82, Quinnipiac 45

Haywood 2-7 2-4 8, Morris 3-10 0-0 6, Caverly 2-8 0-0 5, Douglas 1-3 0-0 3, Grisdale 3-9 1-1 8, Baskerville 2-2 0-0 4, O'Donnell 1-6 0-0 3, Helms 2-4 0-0 4, Casey 0-1 0-0 0, Caso 0-1 0-0 0, LaBarge 0-1 0-0 0, White 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 18-55 3-5 45

NC STATE (1-0)

Boyd 4-4 6-6 14, Brown-Turner 1-7 1-2 4, Hobby 4-9 2-4 10, Hayes 2-4 4-6 9, Johnson 3-11 0-0 8, Collins 2-5 2-2 6, Baldwin 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 1-1 1-2 3, James 3-5 0-0 7, Rivers 4-7 1-1 9, Timmons 4-5 1-1 10, Totals 29-62 18-24 82

Quinnipiac 7 4 21 13 45
NC State 21 18 17 26 82

3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 6-23 (Haywood 2-5, Caverly 1-4, Douglas 1-3, Grisdale 1-7, O'Donnell 1-2, Casey 0-1, LaBarge 0-1), NC State 6-16 (Brown-Turner 1-4, Hayes 1-3, Johnson 2-3, Collins 0-2, James 1-2, Rivers 0-1, Timmons 1-1). Assists_Quinnipiac 6 (Baskerville 2, Caverly 2), NC State 15 (Brown-Turner 2, Collins 2, Hayes 2, James 2, Johnson 2, Rivers 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Quinnipiac 29 (Morris 7), NC State 44 (Hobby 6, Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 22, NC State 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,264.

