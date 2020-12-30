No. 10 Iowa beats No. 19 Northwestern 87-72 in Big Ten game JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 12:23 a.m.
1 of10 Northwestern center Ryan Young, left, drives to the basket past Iowa center Luka Garza (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) fights for a rebound with Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Northwestern guard Anthony Gaines (11) is fouled by Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Northwestern forward Pete Nance (22) drives to the basket past Iowa center Luka Garza during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) dunks the ball ahead of Northwestern guard Chase Audige, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Northwestern guard Boo Buie drives to the basket past Iowa guard Joe Toussaint, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) drives past Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Northwestern forward Robbie Beran (31) passes ahead of Iowa guard Connor McCaffery, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Northwestern center Ryan Young, left, blocks a shot by Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Northwestern head coach Chris Collins directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fran McCaffery knows he doesn’t have to tell Jordan Bohannon all that he has accomplished in his career at Iowa. Yet the Hawkeyes coach felt the to talk to Bohannon after his recent struggles.
“Just to remind him how great he is, and who he is,” McCaffery said. “And what our team needs.”
Written By
JOHN BOHNENKAMP